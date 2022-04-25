Russia announced that it test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a move that President Vladimir Putin said would give the U.S. and its allies something to think about as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies. What do you think?

“Passive-aggressive people are the worst.” Tyler Phinbow, Systems Analyst

“If only there were prior examples of nuclear tensions between Russia and the U.S. that we could look to for guidance.” Nyasha Bower, Traveling Therapist