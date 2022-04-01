The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for over a month and continues despite peace talks. The Onion looks at the most consequential statistics that tell the story of the Russia-Ukraine War.



500,000: Square acres of Russian land inconveniently located inside Ukraine

63: Loyal allies Putin had killed just to be safe

Somewhere Between $0.05 And $56 Billion: Value of crypto donations Ukrainians have received

5: Minutes of watching Zelensky’s sitcom on Netflix before switching to Bridgerton

34,872: Square miles of smoldering

17: “Ums” per sentence from any U.S. politician answering the question “Will America take in Ukrainian refugees?”

$6.21: Price per gallon of gas at which Americans stop caring about what happens to Kyiv

0: Russian soldiers who have any real idea what they lost leg for

37%: Americans who think little fortified shed will save them in event of nuclear war

6: Countries U.S. will secretly invade in near future to get oil prices back down