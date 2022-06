Dmitry Muratov, the co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and the editor of one of Russia’s last major independent newspapers, auctioned off his Nobel medal for a record $103.5 million to aid children displaced by the war in Ukraine. What do you think?

“What a shameless ploy to win another Nobel Peace Prize.” George Kiggins, Freelance Mediator

“Okay, we get it, you’re a good person.” Lori Casspole, Notetaker

“Don’t even think about it.” Barack Obama, Former U.S. President