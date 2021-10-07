A Russian film crew and actor have become the first to shoot a feature film in space after boarding the International Space Station on Tue sday, beating Tom Cruise who has partnered with NASA and SpaceX to film in space later this year. What do you think?

“Tom Cruise could still be the first actor to die while shooting a film in space though.” Candace Gwahk, Lymph Masseuse

“This is just another chapter in the longstanding feud between Tom Cruise and Yulia Peresild.” Sahil Carmody, Sing-along Leader