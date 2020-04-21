Russians Withdrew 13.6 Billion From ATMs Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Russian citizens have taken out nearly $13.6 billion in cash from bank accounts since mid-March, more than the total amount withdrawn during all of 2019, due to concerns they will not be able to access their money during quarantine. What do you think?

“Well, you don’t want your cash catching Covid-19 and then not be able to go visit it.” Trina Dewberry • Tennis Racket Stringer

“I’ll keep my $13.6 billion safely where it is, thank you very much.” Joseph Swisher • Prom Chaperone

“It’s always a good idea to keep a few bucks in your wallet in case a global pandemic restricts access to your funds.” Boyd Hasbourne • Curtain Installer