Members of the Sackler family who are at the center of the nation’s deadly opioid crisis have won sweeping immunity from opioid lawsuits linked to their privately owned company Purdue Pharma and its OxyContin medication as part of the company’s bankruptcy settlement. What do you think?

“They’ve already refused to admit wrongdoing and thrown a check at the problem. What more do you want?” Timothy Hyde, Bath Runner

“No family should ever have to lose a company.” Amelia Atkins, Plate Spinner