LOS ANGELES—Emphasizing that they had come to the negotiating table with concessions to reach an agreement, SAG-AFTRA reportedly offered Hollywood’s major film studios unlimited use of actor Justin Long’s AI likeness Monday in exchange for a fair contract. “We are serious about reaching a compromise, which is why we’re offering the studios the unrestricted ability to digitize and use Justin Long’s likeness in upcoming films,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, adding that the agreement would allow companies like Warner Bros. and Disney to incorporate Long’s digital avatar into hundreds of potential sequels to Herbie: Fully Loaded, Jeepers Creepers, or Alvin And The Chipmunks. “Essentially, this deal would mean that for decades to come, studios could take a digital version of Justin, pay him for half a day’s labor, and then use his image in any capacity they see fit. Imagine an erotic thriller starring a computer-generated Justin Long. Or a legal drama where a digitally de-aged Justin Long plays a child struggling to navigate his parents’ divorce. These are the incredible possibilities that our bargaining partners are sadly leaving on the table.” At press time, after the studios tentatively accepted the offer, Universal Pictures rushed into production an upcoming Fast & Furious film that would star Justin Long opposite Justin Long alongside guest star Justin Long.

