We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dominican sailor Elvis Francois was rescued by the Colombian navy after he says his sailboat was swept off to sea while making repairs, surviving the 24-day ordeal by eating only a bottle of ketchup and some seasonings. What do you think?

“My God, I hope at th e very least it was Heinz.” Lance Romero, Vestibule Designer

“Big deal, I did that for all of college.” Ron Cherniak, Chief Bagger