Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Retires After 20 Seasons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement after a 20-season NFL career that included the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory in 2006, less than a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city. What do you think?

“A true Hall of Famer would have died on the field.” Jason Rieker, Canoe Captain

“He had a good run that I’m sure he’ll remember for at least a few more years.” Ron Lucci, Cottar