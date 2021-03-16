America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Retires After 20 Seasons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement after a 20-season NFL career that included the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory in 2006, less than a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city. What do you think?

“A true Hall of Famer would have died on the field.”

Jason Rieker, Canoe Captain

“He had a good run that I’m sure he’ll remember for at least a few more years.”

Ron Lucci, Cottar

“If there’s another hurricane, I’m sure Taysom Hill can handle it.”

Bethany Kretz, Unemployed

