Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Retires After 20 Seasons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement after a 20-season NFL career that included the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory in 2006, less than a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city. What do you think?
“A true Hall of Famer would have died on the field.”
Jason Rieker, Canoe Captain
“He had a good run that I’m sure he’ll remember for at least a few more years.”
Ron Lucci, Cottar
“If there’s another hurricane, I’m sure Taysom Hill can handle it.”
Bethany Kretz, Unemployed