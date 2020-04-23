America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Sales Of Video Game Consoles Up During Pandemic

Opinion

Sales of the Nintendo Switch more than doubled while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales were up 25% compared to last year, highlighting how Americans are turning to video games for entertainment during the pandemic. What do you think?

“Okay fine, I admit it. I panic-bought a pallet of PS4s.”

Hans Ziegler • Podcast Critic

“Did they get games? The consoles aren’t as fun without the games.”

Mimi Rivette • Ink Baron

“This spells doom for the hoop-and-stick industry.”

Henry Caudill • Duck Trainer

