Sales Of Video Game Consoles Up During Pandemic

Sales of the Nintendo Switch more than doubled while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales were up 25% compared to last year, highlighting how Americans are turning to video games for entertainment during the pandemic. What do you think?

“Okay fine, I admit it. I p anic-bought a pallet of PS4s.” Hans Ziegler • Podcast Critic

Advertisement

“Did they get games? The consoles aren’t as fun without the games.” Mimi Rivette • Ink Baron

“This spells doom for the hoop-and-stick industry.” Henry Caudill • Duck Trainer