Software company Salesforce has announced that if any of its 2,000 Dallas employees are concerned about the ability to access reproductive care in the wake of Texas’ aggressive anti-abortion law, the company will help relocate their families. What do you think?

“I need to check our corporate policy on rape and incest.” Brett Carney, Vinaigrette Mixer

“We need more companies that will make a public stand like this while quietly funneling PAC money to anti-abortion politicians.” Emanuel Suarez, Voice Dubber