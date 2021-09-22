Samuel Adams is launching a new, limited-edition beer that will be illegal in 15 states due to its high alcohol by volume of 28%, more than five times the potency of typical US brews. What do you think?
“I’m more than willing to relocate for a stronger buzz.”
Azaan Harrell, Bong Engineer
“It’s not a real Boston lager if it doesn’t cause your marriage to end.”
Brett Trujillo, Suggestion Collector
“How much alcohol I’m consuming is the last thing I want to think about while drinking.”
Olive Palacios, Paternity Investigator