Samuel Adams is launching a new, limited-edition beer that will be illegal in 15 states due to its high alcohol by volume of 28%, more than five times the potency of typical US brews. What do you think?

“I’m more than willing to relocate for a stronger buzz.” Azaan Harrell, Bong Engineer

“It’s not a real Boston lager if it doesn’t cause your marriage to end.” Brett Trujillo, Suggestion Collector