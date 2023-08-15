San Francisco Allows Robotaxis To Operate 24/7

California state regulators have allowed companies Waymo and Cruise to launch paid, 24/7, fully autonomous driverless car services in San Francisco, with advocates claiming robotaxis will be safer and detractors claiming they disrupt traffic and bus routes. What do you think?

“This won’t change much since I do n’t consider taxi drivers to be people.” Francine Anibaldi, Film Enthusiast

“24/7? They need a better union.” Ray Guerra, Systems Analyst

