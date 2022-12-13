We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Supervisors in San Francisco have backtracked on a decision to give city police the ability to use robots as deadly force against a suspect, after public outcry that it would lead to the further militarization of a police force already too aggressive with poor and minority communities. What do you think?

“The robots prob ably couldn’t afford to live in San Francisco either.” Bret Ruggieri, Unemployed

“Fine, as long as someone gets to use deadly force.” Marnie Dusing, Highway Painter