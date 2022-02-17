San Francisco police used DNA collected as part of a rape exam to link a woman to a property crime, a practice which critics claim violates her constitutional rights and will deter victims of sexual assault from coming forward. What do you think?
“I thought we just figuratively put rape victims on trial.”
Daniela Clough, Gravel Salesperson
“It’s amazing how DNA analysis has changed the way law enforcement violates rights.”
Abraham Burgess, Unemployed
“Aren’t cops supposed to ignore rape kits?”
Caleb Rocchio, Skunk Tracker