Engineers are rushing to stabilize San Francisco’s Millennium Tower, a 58-story, 645-foot tall luxury residential skyscraper that has been sinking into the ground by three inches per year, and is now leaning over two feet off of center. What do you think?

“Nothing a few folded up napkins can’t fix.” Nori Lynskey, Amateur Masochist

“Just wait for an earthquake to jostle it back into place.” Eric Mesco, Big-Toe Electrologist