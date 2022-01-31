San Jose, CA is the first U.S. city to pass a measure requiring gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover losses or damages resulting from any accidental use of the firearm, including death, injury, or property damage. What do you think?
“The only insurance I need for my Glock 9mm is my AR-15.”
Ross Mulrooney, Incidentalist
“This all presumes a gun could be used to hurt someone.”
Clarice Melancon, Tribute Coordinator
“I’m relieved that my kids will be taken care of when they accidentally kill me with my gun.”
Alvaro Hayden, Unemployed