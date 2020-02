SEE MORE:

Following the Iowa caucus debacle that delayed official results and left observers confused, Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. What do you think?

“So what? A Democrat wins that primary every 4 years.” Julia Adkins • High Society Consultant

“Is any victory worth the cost of pushing Michael Bennet out of the race?” Damon Welch • Urban Blight Photographer

