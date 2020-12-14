America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman To Score In Power Five Football Game

SEE MORE: American Voices
American VoicesVol 56 Issue 50college football

Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game on Saturday after kicking two extra points against the University of Tennessee. What do you think?

“It’s less impressive when you realize there was someone holding the ball in place for her.”

Cole Briscoe, High-End Pharmacist

Advertisement

“All the more inspiring when you take into account that she makes the exact same amount of money as her male teammates.”

Gina Houston, Collegiate Lawyer

“This opens the door for women to kick all kinds of things.”

Jimmy Scarpone, Systems Analyst

Share This Story

Get our newsletter