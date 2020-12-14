Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman To Score In Power Five Football Game

Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game on Saturday after kicking two extra points against the University of Tennessee. What do you think?

“It’s less impressive when you realize there was someone holding the ball in place for her.” Cole Briscoe, High-End Pharmacist

Advertisement

“All the more inspiring when you take into account that she makes the exact same amount of money as her male teammates.” Gina Houston, Collegiate Lawyer