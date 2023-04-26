Sarah Huckabee Sanders Drops Kids Off At Summer Work Camp

EL DORADO, AR—Leaving the three children in a cramped, airless cabin with 50 bunk beds and no running water, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly dropped her kids off Wednesday at a summer work camp. “Have fun at the oil refinery!” said Sanders, reminding her children to write to their mother if they had enough energy after each day’s 18-hour shift, which according to the camp foreman would be spent operating heavy machinery to process crude oil into gasoline, diesel fuel, propane, various solvents, and asphalt. “You’re going to have so many new and interesting experiences. Plus, you’re going to meet a bunch of friends that you’ll have for the rest of your lives, which hopefully won’t be cut short by an accident on the job. Remember if you’re hurt to keep pressure on your wounds to slow the bleeding! I packed you some extra gauze, just in case.” According to sources, Sanders then told her children to follow all the camp’s rules, reminding them that if they lost their job, they would expected to find some other way to earn their keep.