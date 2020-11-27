America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Satan Offering Black Friday Deal To Trade Only 50% Of Soul For Lifetime Of Riches

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 47
Vol 56 Issue 47black fridaySatan
Illustration for article titled Satan Offering Black Friday Deal To Trade Only 50% Of Soul For Lifetime Of Riches

NINTH CIRCLE, HELL—Claiming that untold wealth could be yours for the “low, low price of half your immortal essence,” Satan, the Great Tempter and Prince of Darkness, announced this morning a Black Friday deal in which human beings could trade a mere 50% of their soul for a lifetime of riches. “If you’ve ever dreamed of being rich beyond your wildest imagination but didn’t want to give up your entire soul to do it, then I have a deal for you,” said the Father of Lies, speaking in hideous guttural tones as he explained that fortune, power, and influence had never been more affordable than they were right now to mortals who scrawled the promo code “MEPHISTOPHELES” in blood upon the door of their home. “Finally, it’s possible to become one of the wealthiest people on the planet while still retaining a small part of what makes you human. Act now before you end up poor and destitute! And don’t forget, I’m willing to match whatever offer God makes you. That’s a promise.” At press time, Satan had reportedly offered to throw in a free year of Apple TV+ with each qualifying purchase.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Nation’s Relatives Call For Little Zoom Tour Of Your Apartment

26-Year-Old To See Every Asshole He Ever Went To High School With On Night Before Thanksgiving

Mom Explains New Wildly Ill-Informed Measures To Keep Family Safe During Thanksgiving

Nation Even More Unsure Than Usual Whether To Hug Cousin