The Satanic Temple has requested to fly its flag over Boston City Hall after a recent Supreme Court ruling that the city violated a Christian group’s constitutional free speech rights by refusing to raise a flag bearing the image of a cross. What do you think?

“Okay, just as lo ng as they don’t allow any creepy Mormon stuff.” Jude McCaskill, Unemployed

“I don’t need a flag because I carry Satan in my heart.” Lori Masterson, Line Organizer

“Isn’t Boston evil enough already?” Nicco Gannon, Trolling Specialist