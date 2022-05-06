The Satanic Temple has requested to fly its flag over Boston City Hall after a recent Supreme Court ruling that the city violated a Christian group’s constitutional free speech rights by refusing to raise a flag bearing the image of a cross. What do you think?
“Okay, just as long as they don’t allow any creepy Mormon stuff.”
Jude McCaskill, Unemployed
“I don’t need a flag because I carry Satan in my heart.”
Lori Masterson, Line Organizer
“Isn’t Boston evil enough already?”
Nicco Gannon, Trolling Specialist
