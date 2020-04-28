America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Saudi Arabia Bans Public Floggings

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 17
Vol 56 Issue 17Opinion

Saudi officials announced that people convicted of low-level crimes may no longer be sentenced to floggings and may instead receive fines or jail time, though judges can still order beheadings for murderers and drug dealers. What do you think?

“Seems like you can’t get a good flogging anywhere these days.”

Sam Mistry • Amateur Ranch Hand

Advertisement

“Looks like they finally figured out that the modern prison system can be equally cruel and way more profitable.”

Kacy NoerrTree Nutritionist

“Time to commit some light Saudi Arabian crimes!”

Alfie ShifflettProduction Overseer

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

A Well-Deserved Break: This ER Nurse Just Finished A 15-Hour Shift And Is About To Get Destroyed In ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away

CERN Researchers Apologize For Destruction Of 5 Parallel Universes In Recent Experiment

Report: U.S. Still Leads World With Highest Density Of Kevins