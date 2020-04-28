Saudi Arabia Bans Public Floggings

Saudi officials announced that people convicted of low-level crimes may no longer be sentenced to floggings and may instead receive fines or jail time, though judges can still order beheadings for murderers and drug dealers. What do you think?

“Seems like you can’t get a good flogging anywhere these days.” Sam Mistry • Amateur Ranch Hand

“Looks like they finally figured out that the modern prison system can be equally cruel and way more profitable.” Kacy Noerr • Tree Nutritionist

“Time to commit some light Saudi Arabian crimes!” Alfie Shifflett • Production Overseer