Scaled-Back GOP Stimulus Bill Fails In Senate

Senate Republicans on Thursday failed to pass their scaled-down stimulus plan, which Democrats opposed as inadequate, likely ensuring that a second-round coronavirus relief package will not materialize until after the election. What do you think?
“Smart. By waiting a couple more months, there’ll be fewer Americans they’ll have to spend money on.”
Gibson Vitello • Blood Stain Remover
“If they need help passing any other bills, I’m actually looking for work right now.”
Newt Heme • Unemployed
“With that out of the way, they can move on to the important business of renaming some post offices.”
Annie Lam • Drone Tester