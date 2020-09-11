America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scaled-Back GOP Stimulus Bill Fails In Senate

Opinion

Senate Republicans on Thursday failed to pass their scaled-down stimulus plan, which Democrats opposed as inadequate, likely ensuring that a second-round coronavirus relief package will not materialize until after the election. What do you think?

“Smart. By waiting a couple more months, there’ll be fewer Americans they’ll have to spend money on.”

Gibson Vitello • Blood Stain Remover

“If they need help passing any other bills, I’m actually looking for work right now.”

Newt Heme • Unemployed

“With that out of the way, they can move on to the important business of renaming some post offices.”

Annie Lam • Drone Tester

