Scaled-Back GOP Stimulus Bill Fails In Senate

Senate Republicans on Thursday failed to pass their scaled-down stimulus plan, which Democrats opposed as inadequate, likely ensuring that a second-round coronavirus relief package will not materialize until after the election. What do you think?

“Smart. By waiting a couple more months, there’ll be fewer Americans t hey’ll have to spend money on.” Gibson Vitello • Blood Stain Remover

Advertisement

“If they need help passing any other bills, I’m actually looking for work right now.” Newt Heme • Unemployed