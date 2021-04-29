Scammer Dated 35 Women For Birthday Gifts

A 39-year-old man in Japan was arrested for defrauding at least 35 women of almost $1,000 by telling them he wanted a serious relationship as a way to get lavish gifts for his many made-up birthdays. What do you think?

“I would never take advantage of my 35 girlfriends like that.” Colin Weiss • Corporate Networker

“Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer manipulating one woman at a time.” Demetrius Hickey • Systems Analyst