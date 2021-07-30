LOS ANGELES—Alleging that the movie should have legally never been allowed to see the light of day, Scarlett Johansson reportedly sued Disney this week for breach of contract that guaranteed Black Widow would never be released. “To protect her interests, career, and her financial stake in the project, Ms. Johansson extracted a promise from Marvel that the picture would be shown exclusively to no one ever under any circumstances,” read the suit filed by Johansson’s lawyers, which added that executives premiered the movie despite their promise to keep it hidden forever where it could never be seen by human eyes. “Rather than simply wait until the pandemic had subsided and it was safe to destroy the film once and for all, Disney opted to show it agai nst Ms. Johansson’s wishes. It’s no secret that releasing Black Widow at all, in any form, is a short-sighted strategy that will only harm artists like Johansson and her costars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbor in the long run.” At press time, Johansson’s lawyers added that this breach hit even harder, as her career had still not fully recovered from when Marvel released Iron Man II, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.