America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps Emmys

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 38
Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

The Canadian television sitcom Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home nine prizes, including all seven major awards for which it was nominated, and setting a record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series in a single season. What do you think?

“That many wins is incredibly impressive, highly suspicious and deserves to be investigated.”

Joan ZambeliRoad Resurfacer

Advertisement

“I tried watching it a few years ago, but I just couldn’t get into the Emmys.”

Zeph WoodleyChimney Sweep

“I’ll have to check that out. When does the new season start?”

Bill Stanlick • Dog Collar Designer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

CDC Announces Children Will Be Last To Receive Covid Vaccine Because What Are Those Little Twerps Going To Do About It

Smoke Alarm Sick Of Being Yelled At For Doing Its Job

The Onion Looks Back At The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Self-Defense Experts Say Pushing Assailant’s Gun Against Own Forehead Still Best Way To Show You Don’t Care Whether You Live Or Die