The Canadian television sitcom Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home nine prizes, including all seven major awards for which it was nominated, and setting a record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series in a single season. What do you think?

“That many wi ns is incredibly impressive, highly suspicious and deserves to be investigated.” Joan Zambeli • Road Resurfacer

“I tried watching it a few years ago, but I just couldn’t get into the Emmys.” Zeph Woodley • Chimney Sweep