The Canadian television sitcom Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home nine prizes, including all seven major awards for which it was nominated, and setting a record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series in a single season. What do you think?
“That many wins is incredibly impressive, highly suspicious and deserves to be investigated.”
Joan Zambeli • Road Resurfacer
“I tried watching it a few years ago, but I just couldn’t get into the Emmys.”
Zeph Woodley • Chimney Sweep
“I’ll have to check that out. When does the new season start?”
Bill Stanlick • Dog Collar Designer