YOUNGSTOWN, OH—With sessions growing longer as more community members seek to voice their views in public, a local school board reminded meeting attendees on Tuesday to keep their comments to 60 slurs or less. “In order for everyone to have a chance to hate, we ask that you limit your disparaging remarks to a manageable number,” said Youngstown, OH school board president Alisha Dennison, adding that speakers should be concise with their denigration and refrain from interrupting other people’s ethnic slurs with their own racial epithets. “If we’re going to get through all the derogatory comments, we’re going to need to keep those insults brief, so aim for 40 to 50 quick, abusive remarks. Also, let’s try to stick to one subject at a time, whether it’s trans, Black, or Jewish people, so that we can have a productive meeting.” At press time, Dennison was calling for order after every attendee began screaming their slurs as soon as the meeting had started.