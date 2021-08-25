U.S. schools are struggling with bus driver shortages due to the pandemic, with one Delaware school offering parents $700 per child for the year if they provide them with transportation back and forth. What do you think?
“I’m pretty sure I can get my kid a compass and a map for less than $700.”
Darien Zamora, Whittler
“How much can I get for pulling them out of school altogether?”
Ella-May Ochoa, Poppy Farmer
“Sorry, no amount of money can convince me to spend more time with my kid.”
Lukas Glass, Coin Polisher