U.S. schools are struggling with bus driver shortages due to the pandemic, with one Delaware school offering parents $700 per child for the year if they provide them with transportation back and forth. What do you think?

“I’m pretty sure I can get my kid a compass and a map for less than $700.” Darien Zamora, Whittler

“How much can I get for pulling them out of school altogether?” Ella-May Ochoa, Poppy Farmer