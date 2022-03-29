SAN DIEGO—In an effort to run the exercise as realistically as possible, officials confirmed Tuesday that the active shooter drill at Canyon Hills High School included a part for the security guard to practice fleeing in terror. “As soon as you hear my signal over the intercom, I want teachers to lock their classrooms, students to move away from the door, and our security guard to drop his gun and hightail it,” said 43-year-old assistant principal Jody Billheimer, who reminded staff and students to remain in place until the last of the panicked security guard’s screams could be heard as he bolted out the front doors, across the parking lot, and as far away from the emergency scene as possible. “It’s very important that we get this down so that we’re prepared in the event the worst ever happens. If the alarm goes off while you are still in the hallway, please note that Mr. Franklin, our security guard here, will stampede over you on his way out, or possibly use you as a human shield as he bolts, as is clearly stated in the training manual. He’s a former police officer, so don’t worry, you can trust him to do it right.” At press time, the security guard had taken off too prematurely after getting spooked by the sound of a closing door.

