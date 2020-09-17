America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Scientific American’ Endorses Presidential Candidate For First Time In 175 Year History

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 37
Vol 56 Issue 37Opinion

Scientific American released an editorial condemning Donald Trump and urging readers to vote for Joe Biden, citing his plans on the coronavirus, health care, and the environment, marking the magazine’s first formal presidential endorsement since it began in 1845. What do you think?

“These editors shouldn’t let the fear of imminent environmental collapse affect their politics.”

Sophia McNultyTime Capsule Collector

Advertisement

“This could really eat into Trump’s base of theoretical chemists.”

Jake DanchikPotato Peeler

“As a supporter of science, I always cast a write-in vote for Niels Bohr.”

Ryan Martinez • Exotic Bug Trapper

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Stephen Miller Enraged After Discovering Cantaloupe He’s Fucking From Mexico

Tom Brady Not Sure How To Ask Coach For Tape Of Other Team’s Practice

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

Steelers To Wear Patch Honoring Victims Of Ben Roethlisberger