‘Scientific American’ Endorses Presidential Candidate For First Time In 175 Year History

Scientific American released an editorial condemning Donald Trump and urging readers to vote for Joe Biden, citing his plans on the coronavirus, health care, and the environment, marking the magazine’s first formal presidential endorsement since it began in 1845. What do you think?

“These editor s shouldn’t let the fear of imminent environmental collapse affect their politics.” Sophia McNulty • Time Capsule Collector

“This could really eat into Trump’s base of theoretical chemists.” Jake Danchik • Potato Peeler