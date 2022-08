A prominent French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo that he claimed was a deep-space image of a “distant star” snapped by the James Webb Telescope. What do you think?

“Obviously. A star c ould never look that beautiful.” Mike Meserko, Baseball Card Appraiser

“Makes you question if other pictures on the internet are fake, too.” Jocelyn Ozias, Trainmaster