Scientists Create Mice From Two Dads

According to a study published in Nature, a team of scientists from Osaka University in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time, a significant milestone in reproductive biology that produced healthy offspring using eggs generated from the skin cells of male mice implanted into females. What do you think?

“Isn’t making mice pretty easy anyway?” Akhil Sherman, Housing Coordinator

“Meanwhile, my mouse partner and I are still trying.” Gretchen Sklarsky, Systems Analyst

Advertisement