Scientists have created embryos made of human and monkey cells in search of new ways to produce organs for transplant patients, with some ethicists concerned over how the science could one day be used. What do you think?

“When it comes to creating chimeras, my feeling is it’s best to leave those decisions to Zeus.” Aaron Putnam • Yeast Activator

Advertisement

“Eventually, we can just clone new ethicists who agree with us.” Quincy Thomas • Unemployed