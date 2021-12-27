Scientists have confirmed the existence of “superionic ice,” a dense, dark, and ultra-hot form of matter thought to comprise the bulk of icy planets by using lasers to squeeze a water droplet between two diamonds and blast it to star-like temperatures. What do you think?

“I’ll be ho nest, this kind of makes it sound like researchers are running out of things to do.” Akhil Caspar, Scrap Metal Appraiser

“I’ve heard enough. I’m ready to drink it.” Warren Santos, Gumologist

“I worry it’ll have that superionic aftertaste.” Mary Grace Keck, Certificate Signer



