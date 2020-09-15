Scientists Detect Potential Life On Venus

An international team of scientists say that a cloud of phosphine detected in Venus’s atmosphere could be a marker of life on the planet, as non-biological explanations for the toxic gas such as volcanic activity would not produce such a large quantity. What do you think?
“Oh, so I guess Europa can just fuck off and die now, huh?”
Beth Milliken • Pistachio Sheller
“Rude to be that close and never respond to any of our radio signals.”
Ray Medearis • Unemployed
“It was only a matter of time before scientists confirmed the possibility of other planets.”
Edward Smalley • Button Masher