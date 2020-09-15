America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scientists Detect Potential Life On Venus

Vol 56 Issue 37Opinion

An international team of scientists say that a cloud of phosphine detected in Venus’s atmosphere could be a marker of life on the planet, as non-biological explanations for the toxic gas such as volcanic activity would not produce such a large quantity. What do you think?

“Oh, so I guess Europa can just fuck off and die now, huh?”

Beth MillikenPistachio Sheller

“Rude to be that close and never respond to any of our radio signals.”

Ray MedearisUnemployed

“It was only a matter of time before scientists confirmed the possibility of other planets.”

Edward Smalley • Button Masher

