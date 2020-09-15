Scientists Detect Potential Life On Venus

An international team of scientists say that a cloud of phosphine detected in Venus’s atmosphere could be a marker of life on the planet, as non-biological explanations for the toxic gas such as volcanic activity would not produce such a large quantity. What do you think?

“Oh, so I guess Europa c an just fuck off and die now, huh?” Beth Milliken • Pistachio Sheller

Advertisement

“Rude to be that close and never respond to any of our radio signals.” Ray Medearis • Unemployed