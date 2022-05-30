Scientists in China have discovered a well-preserved ancient forest at the bottom of a giant sinkhole 630 feet deep with trees more than 100 feet tall that they believe could be home to numerous undiscovered species. What do you think?

“Could be a cool place to throw trash.” Lawrence Hameroff, Advisor

“America needs to respond with its own sinkhole forest if we don’t want to get left behind.” Amy Jo Greason, Hologram Designer

“This sinkhole has raised the bar for all sinkholes.” Stefan Russo, Spirit Coach