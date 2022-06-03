Genetic testing has revealed that an underwater field of seagrass off the coast of Australia is a single organism covering 70 square miles, making the plant, which grows by repeatedly cloning itself, the largest on Earth. What do you think?
“Glad I didn’t waste my time visiting some puny redwoods.”
Lisa Cooper, Body Critic
“Are they sure that’s not another garbage patch?”
Ji-Hun Hopper, Toy Technician
“We were so busy making animals extinct that we just ignored this threat.”
Chris Tang, Unemployed
Advertisement