Genetic testing has revealed that an underwater field of seagrass off the coast of Australia is a single organism covering 70 square miles, making the plant, which grows by repeatedly cloning itself, the largest on Earth. What do you think?

“Glad I didn’t w aste my time visiting some puny redwoods.” Lisa Cooper, Body Critic

“Are they sure that’s not another garbage patch?” Ji-Hun Hopper, Toy Technician

“We were so busy making animals extinct that we just ignored this threat.” Chris Tang, Unemployed

