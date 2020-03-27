Researchers at the University of California say a worm-like creature that lived on the ocean floor 555 million years ago is the earliest known bilaterian, an organism that has two symmetrical sides and a distinct front and back connected by a continuous gut. What do you think?

“Being worm-like is the common bond that we all share.” Christi Gasiewski • Systems Analyst

“As a Christian, I believe that we are all descended from Jesus’ continuous gut.” Theo Fentress • Wallpaper Scraper

