Scientists Discover Earliest Common Ancestor To All Animal Life

Researchers at the University of California say a worm-like creature that lived on the ocean floor 555 million years ago is the earliest known bilaterian, an organism that has two symmetrical sides and a distinct front and back connected by a continuous gut. What do you think?
“Being worm-like is the common bond that we all share.”
Christi Gasiewski • Systems Analyst
“As a Christian, I believe that we are all descended from Jesus’ continuous gut.”
Theo Fentress • Wallpaper Scraper
“It’ll be great to finally have something to talk to reptiles about.”
Bob Pandolfo • Canoe Storage Specialist