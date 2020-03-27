America's Finest News Source.
Scientists Discover Earliest Common Ancestor To All Animal Life

Vol 56 Issue 12

Researchers at the University of California say a worm-like creature that lived on the ocean floor 555 million years ago is the earliest known bilaterian, an organism that has two symmetrical sides and a distinct front and back connected by a continuous gut. What do you think?

“Being worm-like is the common bond that we all share.”

Christi Gasiewski • Systems Analyst

“As a Christian, I believe that we are all descended from Jesus’ continuous gut.”

Theo Fentress • Wallpaper Scraper

“It’ll be great to finally have something to talk to reptiles about.”

Bob Pandolfo • Canoe Storage Specialist

