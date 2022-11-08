Astronomers in Arizona discovered a Jupiter-sized planet they think has a density similar to that of a marshmallow, the exoplanet calculated to be about 17 grams per cubic feet and light enough to float in a bathtub of water. What do you think?

“That’s gonna smell s o good when its sun incinerates it.” Robbie Pruitt, Systems Analyst

“I wish our planet was that cute.” Zara Odom, Lobster Trainer