Astronomers in Arizona discovered a Jupiter-sized planet they think has a density similar to that of a marshmallow, the exoplanet calculated to be about 17 grams per cubic feet and light enough to float in a bathtub of water. What do you think?
“That’s gonna smell so good when its sun incinerates it.”
Robbie Pruitt, Systems Analyst
“I wish our planet was that cute.”
Zara Odom, Lobster Trainer
“This is why you should never search for new planets on an empty stomach.”
Mark Britton, Mainframe Programmer