Researchers have confirmed the existence of a distinct structure inside our planet’s inner core, saying the newly discovered “innermost inner core” is a solid ball of iron and nickel about 800 miles wide that could help inform the evolution of Earth’s magnetic field. What do you think?

“The old core was just fine.” Kiara Hartley, Dog Sweater Designer

“I knew I felt something beneath my feet.” Calvin Soldz, Talent Coach