Scientists have grown plants for the first time in lunar soil brought back to Earth by Apollo astronauts over 50 years ago, calling it an important step towards making long-term stays on the moon possible one day. What do you think?

“Whew, I was worried t hat human beings were running out of plant life to kill.” Erin Kreimendahl, Systems Analyst

“One day the moon may be hospitable enough to abuse poultry on.” Josiah Morant, Flexibility Coach

“Hopefully, Earth soil will be motivated by the competition.” Patrick Vershbow, Gun Cleaner