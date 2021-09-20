Researchers used AI to study the career data of famous artists and found that a creative “hot streak” or artistic breakthrough is commonly the direct result of an experimental phase followed by a focus on one approach. What do you think?
“All this time the only thing standing between me and creative success was a logical analysis of data.”
Claire Sloman, Sermon Critic
Advertisement
“This completely discounts the importance and impact of having famous parents.”
Jamel Vanderbusch, Hopscotch Player
“Nothing says creative quite like AI-driven workflow optimization.”
Norman Overton, Systems Analyst