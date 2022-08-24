Researchers will attempt to resurrect the Tasmanian tiger, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush, with the ambitious project harnessing advances in genetics, ancient DNA retrieval and artificial reproduction. What do you think?

“If there’s one thing tha t’s guaranteed to never have unexpected negative consequences, it’s bringing things back from the dead.” Hank Zuege, Plastic Surgery Hobbyist

“Do they take requests?” Lloyd Watt, Remote Supervisor