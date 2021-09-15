A team of scientists in New Zealand have started “potty training” calves in a process called “MooLoo training,” an experiment aimed at reducing soil and waterway contamination from cattle waste, which makes up half of agriculture-related ammonia emissions. What do you think?
“And what if my daughter walks into a public restroom and sees some perverted cow staring at her?”
Rene Cornish, Purpose Designator
“Probably easier than training humans.”
Ishmael Byers, Snake Milker
“Seems kind of a waste to eat the cow after all that trouble.”
Ross Collins, Foreign Agent