A team of scientists in New Zealand have started “potty training” calves in a process called “MooLoo training,” an experiment aimed at reducing soil and waterway contamination from cattle waste, which makes up half of agriculture-related ammonia emissions. What do you think?

“And what if my daughter walks into a public restroom and sees some perverted cow staring at her?” Rene Cornish, Purpose Designator

“Probably easier than training humans.” Ishmael Byers, Snake Milker