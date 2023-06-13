Scientists have recorded the first known case of a “virgin birth” in a female crocodile that had no contact with males for about 16 years, suggesting its evolutionary ancestors such as the dinosaurs may also have been capable of self-reproduction. What do you think?

“It’s going to be rea lly difficult to crucify a crocodile with such short arms.” Leo Tillery, Disease Critic

“This can’t be good for the mental health crisis among male crocodiles.” Mitesh Rao, Cart Valet

