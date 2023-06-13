Scientists have recorded the first known case of a “virgin birth” in a female crocodile that had no contact with males for about 16 years, suggesting its evolutionary ancestors such as the dinosaurs may also have been capable of self-reproduction. What do you think?
“It’s going to be really difficult to crucify a crocodile with such short arms.”
Leo Tillery, Disease Critic
“This can’t be good for the mental health crisis among male crocodiles.”
Mitesh Rao, Cart Valet
“I hope she has the support system in place to make it as a single parent.”
Megan Borja, Freelance Shoveler