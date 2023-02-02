Scientists Reverse Aging Process In Mice

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In a recent study, scientists were able to alter the genetic structures of DNA in mice to either accelerate or reverse effects of aging like deteriorating eyesight, smaller attention span, and skin tissue falters. What do you think?

“This could solve the huge burden many Americans face of caring for their mice into old age.” Gregory Terhune, Storm Critic

“It’s exciting that we c ould see a world where mice live into their 10s.” Mona Alwan, Flipbook Maker