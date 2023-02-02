In a recent study, scientists were able to alter the genetic structures of DNA in mice to either accelerate or reverse effects of aging like deteriorating eyesight, smaller attention span, and skin tissue falters. What do you think?
“This could solve the huge burden many Americans face of caring for their mice into old age.”
Gregory Terhune, Storm Critic
“It’s exciting that we could see a world where mice live into their 10s.”
Mona Alwan, Flipbook Maker
“Jesus Christ, can’t I just die already?!”
Lenny Cartere, Systems Analyst