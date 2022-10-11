Researchers at UCLA and a startup called ElectraTect are testing a “cannabinoid fuel cell” that they say provides a key foundation for one day developing a marijuana breath analyzer, similar to ones that exist to test for alcohol on a person’s breath. What do you think?
“So it’ll detect the amount of Doritos on your breath?”
Lingyun Galloway, Pierogi Maker
“Wrap a dryer sheet around the breathalyzer and you’ll be fine.”
Evelyn Gillespie, Mold Collector
“That thing would make a killer bong.”
Benjamin Mahoney, Bathhouse Attendant