Researchers at UCLA and a startup called ElectraTect are testing a “cannabinoid fuel cell” that they say provides a key foundation for one day developing a marijuana breath analyzer, similar to ones that exist to test for alcohol on a person’s breath. What do you think?

“So it’ll detect the amount of Dor itos on your breath?” Lingyun Galloway, Pierogi Maker

“Wrap a dryer sheet around the breathalyzer and you’ll be fine.” Evelyn Gillespie, Mold Collector