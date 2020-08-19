America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scientists Say Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Is At Point Of No Return

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 33
Vol 56 Issue 33Opinion

Researchers at Ohio State University say satellite data shows Greenland’s 660,000 square-mile ice sheet will continue to melt even if global temperatures remain the same, but added that limiting climate change could slow the rate at which the ice disappears. What do you think?

“Seems the ethical thing to do is finally put ice out of its misery.”

Nico TinsleyUnemployed

Advertisement

“Looks like these so-called ‘experts’ were right about this for decades.”

Cheryl ElmoreStunt Assistant

“That’s what you get for having an ice sheet in the first place.”

Brett Roundy • Pencil Lead Refiller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

NRA Declares Bankruptcy As More Americans Realize Martial Arts The Best Way To Defend Your Family

CDC Guidelines Say It’s Safe To Play Tennis If That’s Honestly How You Want To Spend Your Free Time

Women Now Empowered By Everything A Woman Does

Republicans Speak At DNC