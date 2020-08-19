Scientists Say Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Is At Point Of No Return

Researchers at Ohio State University say satellite data shows Greenland’s 660,000 square-mile ice sheet will continue to melt even if global temperatures remain the same, but added that limiting climate change could slow the rate at which the ice disappears. What do you think?

“Seems the ethical th ing to do is finally put ice out of its misery.” Nico Tinsley • Unemployed

“Looks like these so-called ‘experts’ were right about this for decades.” Cheryl Elmore • Stunt Assistant