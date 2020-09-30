America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Scientists Say Time Travel Without Paradoxes Theoretically Possible

Vol 56 Issue 39

Researchers at the University of Queensland have released a new mathematical study that claims any changes made by a time traveler visiting the past would self-correct, creating a new timeline that may be altered but not drastically different. What do you think?

“Why even bother going back in time if you can’t cause irreparable damage?”

Molly KensingerSafecracker

“I’ve long suspected that nothing I do matters.”

Monte ConradGoose Linguist

“Oh no, I’m not falling for this again.”

Paul Lipton • Window Tinter

