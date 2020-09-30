Scientists Say Time Travel Without Paradoxes Theoretically Possible

Researchers at the University of Queensland have released a new mathematical study that claims any changes made by a time traveler visiting the past would self-correct, creating a new timeline that may be altered but not drastically different. What do you think?

“Why even bother going back in time if you can’t cause irreparable damage?” Molly Kensinger • Safecracker

Advertisement

“I’ve long suspected that nothing I do matters.” Monte Conrad • Goose Linguist